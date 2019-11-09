(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) China's consumer prices grew 3.8 percent year-on-year in October, at the fastest pace since January 2012 and up from 2.5-percent growth in October 2018, the country's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed on Saturday.

In September, inflation stood at 3 percent, while in the first ten months this year, consumer prices grew 2.6 percent year-on-year.

The NBS attributes accelerated inflation primarily to higher food prices, which rose by 15.5 percent year-on-year in October.

In particular, pork prices more than doubled year-on-year last month due to the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in different regions of the country.

In order to overcome this crisis, the authorities have already auctioned frozen pork from national stocks, as well as increased purchases in other countries, including the United States.

Meanwhile, producer prices in October increased by 1.6 percent year-on-year.

According to the official forecast, inflation in China in 2019 will accelerate to about 3 percent from 2.1 percent in 2018.