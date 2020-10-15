(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) China's consumer price index (CPI), which is used as a measure of inflation, increased 1.7 percent in September compared to the same period of the previous year, a 0.7-percent drop from the August figure in light of improving epidemiological situation in the country, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The September inflation rate in cities hovers around 1.6 percent while 2.1 percent rate was recorded in rural areas, the Bureau said in its report.

Food prices over the given period surged 7.

9 percent, while non-food prices remained the same as in August. Consumer goods prices rose by 2.6 percent, services increased by 0.2 percent and health services by 1.5 year-on-year in September.

Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI) dropped by 2.1 percent year-on-year in September, compared to 2 percent in August.

The inflation rate over the first nine months of 2020 amounted to 3.3 percent and is expected to be 3.5 percent this year.

In 2019, China's inflation was 2.9 percent, comparing favorably to an earlier forecast of 3 percent.