China's Inner Mongolia Sees Foreign Trade Up 7.4 Pct In January-April

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region saw robust foreign trade growth in the first four months of 2022, according to the regional commerce department.

The region's total import and export value hit 41.49 billion Yuan (about 6.21 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to April, up 7.4 percent year on year.

Exports rose 27.8 percent to 18.

49 billion yuan, while imports decreased 4.8 percent to 23 billion yuan.

The region's foreign-invested enterprises also saw rapid growth in foreign trade volume, increasing by 40.7 percent year on year during the period to 3.38 billion yuan.

Imports and exports between the region and the United States, Vietnam, Thailand, India and Japan registered double-digit growth year on year during this period. E

