NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :China's cumulative installed capacity of renewable energy has reached 1.32 billion kilowatts as of the first half of this year, exceeding that of coal power for the first time, according to the National Energy Administration.

Over the past decade, China has continuously improved its energy consumption structure and increased energy efficiency. The country's share of non-fossil energy consumption has increased from 9.7 percent in 2012 to 17.5 percent in 2022, Zhang Jianhua, head of the administration, said at the 2023 International Forum on Energy Transition, held in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province on Sept.

China has built the world's largest systems for both electricity supply and clean power generation and has held the world's top position for many years in terms of the scale of hydropower, wind power, photovoltaic power, biomass power generation, and under-construction nuclear power.

The forum is jointly organized by the administration, the Jiangsu provincial people's government, and the International Renewable Energy Agency. It has brought together over 2,000 participants, including government officials, industry insiders, and business leaders from home and abroad, to elaborate on global energy transition and sustainable development.