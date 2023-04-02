UrduPoint.com

China's Insurance Assets Register Stable Growth In February

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 01:10 PM

China's insurance assets register stable growth in February

BEIJING, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The total assets of China's insurance sector amounted to 27.91 trillion Yuan (4.06 trillion U.S. Dollars) at the end of February, official data has said.

The figure increased steadily from 27.15 trillion yuan at the end of last year, according to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The net assets of the sector stood at 2.82 trillion yuan, also up from 2.7 trillion yuan by 2022.

In February, Chinese insurers raked in 1.4 trillion yuan in combined insurance premiums, higher than 1.3 trillion yuan in the same period in 2022.

Their expenditure on compensation and payment reached 331.42 billion yuan in February, up from 305.82 billion yuan seen a year ago.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Same February From Billion

Recent Stories

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality ..

Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality of Dubai International Quran A ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.