China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Closes Flat
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:19 PM
CHINA's, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed flat at 978.03 points Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.