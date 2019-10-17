China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.02 percent higher at 985.99 points Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 4:30 p.m.