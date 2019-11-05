UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Closes Higher Tuesday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:12 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index closes higher Tuesday

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.02 percent higher at 983.88 points Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.02 percent higher at 983.88 points Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The- index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 4:30 p.m.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market

Recent Stories

FDA declares 'Motorway Valley' as illegal housing ..

9 minutes ago

MNA Bachani, Commissioner inaugurate modern ambula ..

9 minutes ago

UVAS signs MoU with Bu-Ali Sina University Iran

11 minutes ago

China's benchmark interbank prices lower Tuesday

9 minutes ago

Chinese delegation visits Quaid-i-Azam University ..

9 minutes ago

Immigration counters set up at Kartarpur corridor

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.