China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Closes Higher Tuesday
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:12 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.02 percent higher at 983.88 points Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.
The- index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 4:30 p.m.