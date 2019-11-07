China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed flat at 984.17 points Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed flat at 984.17 points Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real time trading of treasury bond in China interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 4:30 p.m.