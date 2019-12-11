UrduPoint.com
China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Closes Lower Monday

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:36 PM

BEIIJNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.01 percent lower at 985.62 points Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

