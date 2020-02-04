UrduPoint.com
China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Closes Flat Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:23 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index closes flat Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed flat at 991.47 points Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

