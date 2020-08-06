China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.1 percent lower at 986.07 points Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.1 percent lower at 986.07 points Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.