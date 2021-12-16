China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Flat Thursday
Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 04:42 PM
China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 991.91 points Thursday, flat with the previous close, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.
The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.