BEIJING, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 991.91 points Thursday, flat with the previous close, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.