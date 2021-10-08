UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Friday

Fri 08th October 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 991.52 points Friday, higher than the previous close of 991.46 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

