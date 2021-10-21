UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:38 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 987.68 points Thursday, higher than the previous close of 987.59 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 987.68 points Thursday, higher than the previous close of 987.59 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

du finalises partnership agreement with Thales to ..

Du finalises partnership agreement with Thales to enhance data security processe ..

1 minute ago
 Four killed in northern China gas explosion

Four killed in northern China gas explosion

44 seconds ago
 'Nothing matches India-Pakistan rivalry', says Aus ..

'Nothing matches India-Pakistan rivalry', says Australian great Hayden

46 seconds ago
 Steam leak detected at Russian nuclear plant

Steam leak detected at Russian nuclear plant

47 seconds ago
 FDI increase by 16 percent on 'Year on Year' basi ..

FDI increase by 16 percent on 'Year on Year' basis: Razak Dawood

49 seconds ago
 Russian Conservationists Report 1st Return of Pola ..

Russian Conservationists Report 1st Return of Polar Bear to Pacific Arctic Ice i ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.