UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Thursday

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 988.46 points Thursday, higher than the previous close of 988.38 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 988.46 points Thursday, higher than the previous close of 988.38 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

LHC seeks arguments in TLP Chief’s detention cas ..

LHC seeks arguments in TLP Chief’s detention case

9 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thur ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

20 seconds ago
 Health teams asked to gearing up coronavirus vacci ..

Health teams asked to gearing up coronavirus vaccination under RED drive

22 seconds ago
 OGRA suggests 'large scale' POL products' storage ..

OGRA suggests 'large scale' POL products' storage facilities to absorb abrupt pr ..

23 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 infections, 98 ..

Malaysia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 infections, 98 more deaths

26 seconds ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of Abu Dhabi po ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of Abu Dhabi powerboat racing and jet ski tea ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.