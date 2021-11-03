UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:05 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 990.49 points Wednesday, higher than the previous close of 989.65 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

