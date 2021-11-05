UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Friday

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 04:06 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Friday

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 990.83 points Friday, higher than the previous close of 990.09 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 990.83 points Friday, higher than the previous close of 990.09 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

NEPRA imposes Rs 26 mln fine on FESCO

NEPRA imposes Rs 26 mln fine on FESCO

33 seconds ago
 Chinese enterprises asked to invest in logistic se ..

Chinese enterprises asked to invest in logistic sector of Pakistan

35 seconds ago
 Enquiry held over brawl, corruption in school

Enquiry held over brawl, corruption in school

36 seconds ago
 India to play Test in Cape Town after venue switch ..

India to play Test in Cape Town after venue switch

38 seconds ago
 Governor, foreign minister discuss political situa ..

Governor, foreign minister discuss political situation, development projects

5 minutes ago
 President for paradigm shift in engineering discip ..

President for paradigm shift in engineering disciplines, analytical approach for ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.