China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:52 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 990.94 points Tuesday, higher than the previous close of 990.67 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

