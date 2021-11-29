UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 993.21 points Monday, higher than the previous close of 992.5 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

