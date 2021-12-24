UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:51 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Friday

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 992.68 points Friday, higher than the previous close of 992.1 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 992.68 points Friday, higher than the previous close of 992.1 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Head of Libya&#039;s Pres ..

UAE leaders congratulate Head of Libya&#039;s Presidential Council on Independen ..

15 minutes ago
 26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi' ..

26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi'an

2 minutes ago
 Nine van passengers injured in road accident

Nine van passengers injured in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Man kills wife,paramour in faisalabad

Man kills wife,paramour in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 WHO chief says blanket vaccine booster programs ma ..

WHO chief says blanket vaccine booster programs may prolong COVID-19 pandemic

2 minutes ago
 Shahbaz hiding behind adjournments in corruption c ..

Shahbaz hiding behind adjournments in corruption case: Farrukh

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.