China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Wednesday

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 994.67 points Wednesday, higher than the previous close of 994.33 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 994.67 points Wednesday, higher than the previous close of 994.33 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

