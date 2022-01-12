UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 04:52 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 995.13 points Wednesday, higher than the previous close of 994.4 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 995.13 points Wednesday, higher than the previous close of 994.4 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

Zia assures to resolve people problem

Zia assures to resolve people problem

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs district emergency response committee me ..

DC chairs district emergency response committee meeting on anti-dengue and coron ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt prepares Rs. 3.3 billion development plan ..

KP Govt prepares Rs. 3.3 billion development plan for Zakhakhel Khyber District

2 minutes ago
 Advisory for Gourd cultivation

Advisory for Gourd cultivation

2 minutes ago
 Man crushed to death by train

Man crushed to death by train

2 minutes ago
 Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smuggler ..

Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smugglers

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.