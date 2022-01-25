UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,000.83 points Tuesday, higher than the previous close of 999.84 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

