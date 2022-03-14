UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 03:52 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Monday

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 997.24 points Monday, higher than the previous close of 994.18 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 997.24 points Monday, higher than the previous close of 994.18 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

19 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 22,535 new COVID-19 infections, 8 ..

Malaysia reports 22,535 new COVID-19 infections, 87 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 Fire in shopping mall brought under control

Fire in shopping mall brought under control

2 minutes ago
 China's Jilin reports 895 new local COVID-19 cases ..

China's Jilin reports 895 new local COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 NHMP asks road users to refrain from smoking while ..

NHMP asks road users to refrain from smoking while driving

2 minutes ago
 5 dead in Malawi due to Tropical Cyclone Gombe imp ..

5 dead in Malawi due to Tropical Cyclone Gombe impact

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>