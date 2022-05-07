UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Saturday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 01:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 995.07 points Saturday, higher than the previous close of 994.81 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

