BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 995.44 points Tuesday, higher than the previous close of 995.02 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.