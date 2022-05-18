UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 12:36 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 996.32 points Wednesday, higher than the previous close of 996.07 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 996.32 points Wednesday, higher than the previous close of 996.07 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

Excise police foil bid to smuggle 20 kg heroin

Excise police foil bid to smuggle 20 kg heroin

2 minutes ago
 National Literary Festival concludes on a high not ..

National Literary Festival concludes on a high note at NUST

16 minutes ago
 Australian medical association calls for return of ..

Australian medical association calls for return of face masks

14 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close higher extending US gains 18th ..

Tokyo shares close higher extending US gains 18th May, 2022

14 minutes ago
 Xinjiang's external trade up over 33 pct in Januar ..

Xinjiang's external trade up over 33 pct in January-April

14 minutes ago
 PM chairs polio task force meeting after a case re ..

PM chairs polio task force meeting after a case reported in Waziristan: Marriyum ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.