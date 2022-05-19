UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 01:44 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 997.11 points Thursday, higher than the previous close of 996.59 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

