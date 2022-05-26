UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 998.67 points Thursday, higher than the previous close of 997.49 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

