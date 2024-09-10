China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Tuesday
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,039.91 points Tuesday, higher than the previous close of 1,039.39 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.
The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.
