China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Monday
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:26 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 984.14 points on Monday, up from the previous close of 983.71, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 4:30 p.m.