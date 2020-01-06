China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Monday
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 989.35 points Monday, up from the previous close of 988.35 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.