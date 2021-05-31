China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower
Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:45 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 984.85 points Monday, lower than the previous close of 985.31 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.