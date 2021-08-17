UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 990.59 points Tuesday, lower than the previous close of 990.6 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m,

