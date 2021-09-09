UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:44 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Thursday

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 991.52 points Thursday, lower than the previous close of 991.53 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 991.52 points Thursday, lower than the previous close of 991.53 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

Taliban allow 200 American, other official to leav ..

Taliban allow 200 American, other official to leave Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 3,680 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more de ..

Mongolia adds 3,680 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

6 minutes ago
 Status quo forces always oppose reform process: Ba ..

Status quo forces always oppose reform process: Bangash

6 minutes ago
 Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases top 16,000

Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases top 16,000

6 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 13 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 13 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

6 minutes ago
 Vaccination coupled with simple preventive measure ..

Vaccination coupled with simple preventive measures may help counter lethal Delt ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.