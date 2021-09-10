(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 991.09 points Friday, lower than the previous close of 991.21 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.