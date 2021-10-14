UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:06 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 988.7 points Thursday, lower than the previous close of 988.85 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

