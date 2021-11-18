UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Thursday

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 990.79 points Thursday, lower than the previous close of 990.88 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 990.79 points Thursday, lower than the previous close of 990.88 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

