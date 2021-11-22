UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Monday

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 990.71 points Monday, lower than the previous close of 991.13 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

