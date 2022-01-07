UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 03:59 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 993.48 points Friday, lower than the previous close of 993.71 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 993.48 points Friday, lower than the previous close of 993.71 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalis ..

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalists in Affidavit case

15 minutes ago
 No Interruptions in Kazakhstan's Oil, Gas Producti ..

No Interruptions in Kazakhstan's Oil, Gas Production Despite Unrest - Reports

14 seconds ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3742 against USD Friday

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3742 against USD Friday

15 seconds ago
 China leads global clean energy research

China leads global clean energy research

16 seconds ago
 Tokyo Urges US to Ban American Military From Leavi ..

Tokyo Urges US to Ban American Military From Leaving Bases in Japan Over COVID-1 ..

20 seconds ago
 DC reviews ongoing development projects

DC reviews ongoing development projects

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.