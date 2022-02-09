UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 02:09 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Wednesday

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 998.75 points Wednesday, lower than the previous close of 998.81 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 998.75 points Wednesday, lower than the previous close of 998.81 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

Rescuers hold child delivery in ambulance

Rescuers hold child delivery in ambulance

27 seconds ago
 Iran Unveils New Missile That Can Hit Targets With ..

Iran Unveils New Missile That Can Hit Targets Within 900 Miles Range - Reports

30 seconds ago
 Russia Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrikes in Syr ..

Russia Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrikes in Syria - Ambassador

5 minutes ago
 European stocks advance at open

European stocks advance at open

5 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of nearly 50,000

5 minutes ago
 SNGPL unearths four gas pilfering units in Lahore ..

SNGPL unearths four gas pilfering units in Lahore region: Hammad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>