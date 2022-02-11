China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 996.55 points Friday, lower than the previous close of 998.42 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 996.55 points Friday, lower than the previous close of 998.42 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.