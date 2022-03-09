UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 03:37 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 994.75 points Wednesday, lower than the previous close of 995.01 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

