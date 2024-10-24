China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Thursday
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 11:20 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,042.94 points Thursday, lower than the previous close of 1,043.36 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.
The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.
Recent Stories
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 20242 hours ago
-
Stock markets and oil prices retreat2 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 20243 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb urges IMF to embed social protection measures in lending frameworks12 hours ago
-
Pak-Uzbek entrepreneurs ink MoU to boost trade13 hours ago
-
Awais Leghari meets Administrator of Chinese National Energy Administration12 hours ago
-
Stock markets and oil prices retreat12 hours ago
-
The 5th TEXPO begins to explore new vistas of growth for textile, leather sectors12 hours ago
-
OGDCL announces gas discovery in Khairpur, Sindh12 hours ago
-
Bank of Canada cuts rates, says fight against inflation 'worked'13 hours ago
-
2 factories sealed for polluting environment17 hours ago
-
SMEDA holds awareness session on 'Industry 4.0'17 hours ago