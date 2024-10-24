Open Menu

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 11:20 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,042.94 points Thursday, lower than the previous close of 1,043.36 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

