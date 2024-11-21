China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Thursday
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,047.12 points Thursday, lower than the previous close of 1,047.15 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.
The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.
