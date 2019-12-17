UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Internet Economy Contributes To Flexible Employment

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:42 PM

China's internet economy contributes to flexible employment

China's prospering internet economy is driving the country's employment, but more importantly, it is creating more flexible employment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :China's prospering internet economy is driving the country's employment, but more importantly, it is creating more flexible employment opportunities.

According to a recent report on part-time employment in China's county-level regions, over half of the people from these regions earned extra money in their spare time, and 35.11 percent of this group were working in internet-related industries.

These jobs include drivers of ride-hailing companies as well as couriers of food delivery and express parcels.

Besides, software developers for money reception QR-code systems, payment platforms promoters, and bus route planners are also jobs newly created by the internet economy.

Around one-third of these jobs can be done online, People's Daily Online reported.

Many forms of employment were restricted by location, but the internet has enabled these occupations to develop rapidly, free from such restrictions, said Yu Qingquan, an expert on social security.

Feng Xiliang, dean of the school of Labor Economics, Capital University of Economics and business, noted that the creation of these jobs is indeed a process of breakdown and re-integration of labor by new technologies.

"It is such a process that has further segmented the labor force, which leads to improvement of production efficiency," Feng said.

These newly created jobs enable people to bring their advantages into full play and realize their value in flexible employment, Yu explained, adding that digital economy, while triggering the industrial transformation, is also making changes to the structure of human resources.

Feng explained that new occupations are now a pillar for local economies of small- and medium-sized cities that saw relatively slower development of the service industry.

"The transition from manufacturing to service industry is a law of nature for economic development, and the tertiary industry will take a larger share in the national economy going forward," he said.

Many young migrant workers, mostly from the countryside, have worked or lived in urban areas, Feng said, adding that such new occupations offer them a new channel of employment as they have little knowledge of farming.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet Business China Young Money From Industry Share Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Poor security measures: Unidentified woman makes e ..

4 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Italian Ambassador

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first in Arab world in ‘National Trade ..

1 hour ago

CDA board to approve hiring of consultant to compl ..

4 minutes ago

Minister condemns Modi's anti-Muslim citizenship L ..

4 minutes ago

New Delhi 'Categorically' Rejects Pakistan's Resol ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.