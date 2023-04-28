BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :China's international trade in goods and services totaled around 3.94 trillion yuan, or 570.5 billion U.S. Dollars, in March 2023, up 2 percent year on year, official data showed on Friday.

Exports of goods came in at about 1.85 trillion yuan, and imports neared 1.

51 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 344.1 billion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Services exports totaled 226.4 billion Yuan last month, and services imports came in at 346.1 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 119.7 billion yuan.

Transport was the biggest services trade contributor, with a 153.5-billion-yuan trade volume, the data revealed.