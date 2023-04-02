UrduPoint.com

China's Investment In Electronic Information Manufacturing Industry Grows 17.3 Pct In Jan-Feb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

China's investment in electronic information manufacturing industry grows 17.3 pct in Jan-Feb

BEIJING, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :China's fixed-asset investment in the electronic information manufacturing sector grew 17.3 percent year on year during the first two months of 2023, official data showed.

The growth rate was 7.3 percentage points higher than that of all industries, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

China's electronic information manufacturing contracted slightly during the two-month period, with the added value of major firms in the sector down 2.6 percent year on year.

Companies in the sector saw their combined operating revenue down 6.5 percent to 1.99 trillion Yuan (about 289.59 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to February, while their total profits hit 17.06 billion yuan, plunging 77.1 percent year on year, the data also showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology January February All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UAE participates in education technology exhibitio ..

UAE participates in education technology exhibition in London

3 minutes ago
 Ajman CP hosts iftar banquet in hour of Saif bin Z ..

Ajman CP hosts iftar banquet in hour of Saif bin Zayed

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future of AI and software development

1 hour ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWA’s a ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWA’s achievements in AI and data man ..

1 hour ago
 GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 12 ..

GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 125 million euros in university ..

1 hour ago
 Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market ch ..

Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market challenges, future investment op ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.