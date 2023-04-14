BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :China invested 189.8 billion Yuan (about 27.67 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of this year, surging 76.2 percent year on year, Vice Minister of Water Resources Wang Daoxi said Friday.

A total of 7,239 new water conservancy projects, including 11 major ones, commenced nationwide during the period, 1,948 more than last year, Wang told a press conference.

The construction of water conservancy projects created 700,000 jobs during the first quarter, including 510,000 for rural workers.

Noting that the ministry has strived to channel more fiscal funds into the construction of water conservancy projects, Wang said financial inputs from other sources like local government special bonds and private capital have also expanded.

He said the country will continue to expedite the construction of water conservancy projects and steadily promote the high-quality development of the sector.